Muskegon boys win sixth straight with conference win over Kenowa Hills

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Kenowa Hills has gotten off to an impressive start this season, posting a 7-3 record in their first ten games. The Knights faced Muskegon in an OK Black showdown on Friday night, falling 72-50. The Big Reds have now won six straight games as they improve to 10-3 and 6-1 in conference play.

