MUSKEGON, Mich -- Kenowa Hills has gotten off to an impressive start this season, posting a 7-3 record in their first ten games. The Knights faced Muskegon in an OK Black showdown on Friday night, falling 72-50. The Big Reds have now won six straight games as they improve to 10-3 and 6-1 in conference play.
Muskegon boys win sixth straight with conference win over Kenowa Hills
-
South Christian wins sixth straight game to improve to 9-3 overall
-
Reeths-Puffer snaps Muskegon’s 58-game OK Black winning streak
-
Reeths-Puffer hockey gets second win of young season
-
Muskegon pulls way from Jenison for a conference win
-
Muskegon advances with 34-18 win over Cedar Springs
-
-
Northview defeats Kenowa Hills in rematch from last season
-
Forest Hills Eastern wins second straight with 57-47 win over Hopkins
-
Women’s hoops: #3 Louisville edges CMU, 72-68
-
Forest Hills Northern wins battle of OK-White unbeatens over Northview
-
Forest Hills Northern remains unbeaten with big win over Forest Hills Central
-
-
South Christian girls defeat Grand Rapids Christian, wins fourth straight
-
West Michigan Christian remain perfect in Lakes 8 play
-
Muskegon advances to sixth state championship since 2012