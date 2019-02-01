One person arrested in Battle Creek murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting death from last weekend.

Battle Creek police tell FOX 17 that a 31-year-old man was arrested in Kentwood Thursday evening in the shooting death of Wendell Daniels early Sunday morning. Daniels had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. Two others were wounded.

Police say they are still searching for a second suspect.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor is reviewing the case for charges.

We’ll have more details when they become available.