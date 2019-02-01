Potter’s House defeats Covenant Christian in overtime, 63-57

Posted 11:43 PM, February 1, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Potter's House boys basketball's lone loss this season came to undefeated Pewamo-Westphalia, 57-54 in overtime on January 3rd. Friday night was another good test for the Pumas as they took on Covenant Christian, defeating them 63-57 in overtime, improving to 13-1 on the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s