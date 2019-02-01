Rockford wins the OK Red wresting championship

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- The Rockford wrestling team came away with the outright OK Red championship at Hudsonville high school on Friday evening. The Rams topped Grandville and Hudsonville for the title.
