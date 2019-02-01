GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The South Christian girls improved to 4-3 in OK Gold play as the Sailors came away with the big conference win, 48-41 the final.
South Christian girls defeat Grand Rapids Christian, wins fourth straight
-
Grand Rapids Christian wins early season battle of OK Gold contenders
-
South Christian wins sixth straight game to improve to 9-3 overall
-
Wayland hands Grand Rapids Christian first OK Gold loss
-
South Christian hangs on to beat Unity Christian, 63-61
-
East Grand Rapids girls pull away from Grand Rapids Christian for OK-Gold win
-
-
Hamilton starts season strong with win over South Christian
-
Checking out South Christian High School’s new athletic facilities
-
Grand Valley women bounce back with win over Davenport
-
South Christian takes care of business in their old gym with win over Byron Center
-
Grand Rapids Christian’s Coach Taylor & Kobe Bufkin join us in studio after Friday’s big win
-
-
Grand Rapids Christian finishes game on 14-0 run to defeat East Grand Rapids
-
NorthPointe Christian holds off Calvin Christian for OK Silver win
-
Defenders improve to 4-0 with win over Northpointe Christian