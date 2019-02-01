South Christian girls defeat Grand Rapids Christian, wins fourth straight

Posted 11:29 PM, February 1, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The South Christian girls improved to 4-3 in OK Gold play as the Sailors came away with the big conference win, 48-41 the final.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s