HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Ottawa County.

The crash happened near the exit ramp of eastbound I-196 to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

Dispatchers said someone was pinned in a vehicle, but didn’t immediately specify what caused the crash.

Traffic is being re-routed while emergency responders work to clear the scene.