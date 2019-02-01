BYRON CENTER, Mich -- Unity Christian's last loss came on December 21st to Grand Rapids Christian and since then the Crusaders haven't looked back. Unity defeated Byron Center, 72-50 on Friday night to give them their seventh straight win as they improve to 11-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the OK Green.
Unity Christian defeats Byron Center to win seventh straight
-
Unity Christian improves to 7-2 overall with road win at Holland
-
Backcourt propels East Kentwood past South Christian in season opening win
-
Unity Christian spoils Brock Stevens’ big night by beating Calvin Christian
-
No rest, no problem: VanKoevering and Unity Christian get big opening night win
-
South Christian takes care of business in their old gym with win over Byron Center
-
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak
-
South Christian hangs on to beat Unity Christian, 63-61
-
Junior Isaac TeSlaa helps Unity Christian to first-ever state title appearance
-
Tri-Unity defeats another OK Silver opponent with win over Hopkins
-
Defenders improve to 4-0 with win over Northpointe Christian
-
-
Hamilton girls remain undefeated with win over Byron Center
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey defeats Byron Center, 3-1
-
Unity Christian advances to the state championship