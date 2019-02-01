Unity Christian defeats Byron Center to win seventh straight

BYRON CENTER, Mich -- Unity Christian's last loss came on December 21st to Grand Rapids Christian and since then the Crusaders haven't looked back. Unity defeated Byron Center, 72-50 on Friday night to give them their seventh straight win as they improve to 11-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the OK Green.

