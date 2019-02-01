View hundreds of new vehicles at MI International Auto Show this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of new vehicles will be on display inside DeVos Place at the Michigan International Auto Show.

For the entire weekend, the public can see hundreds of new vehicles on display- trucks, SUVs, crossovers, electrics, hybrids, and luxury vehicles- from nearly 35 different manufacturers.

Not only can people see these lush new vehicles, they can sit inside them to see all the latest trends when it comes to technology, security, and eco-friendly features.

The Michigan International Auto Show takes place now through February 3.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, and $5 for children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

For a complete show schedule, visit showspan.com.