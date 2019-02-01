West Catholic hockey picks up close 4-3 win over Northview

Posted 11:26 PM, February 1, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Catholic hockey defeated Northview, 4-3 at Griff's Ice House on Friday evening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s