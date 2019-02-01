GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Rockford girls needed a win Friday night against West Ottawa to remain near the top of the OK Red. The Rams came away with a 61-58 win to improve to 4-1 in conference play, that sets up a big matchup for the Rams on Tuesday against conference leader and 12-0 Grand Haven.
Rockford girls pick up conference win over West Ottawa
