Whitmer signs directive to improve state’s FOIA response

Posted 3:01 PM, February 1, 2019, by

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial nominee, speaks with a reporter after a Democrat Unity Rally at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel August 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Whitmer will face off against Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette in November. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a directive she says is aimed at easing people’s ability to obtain public records from the state government.

Whitmer signed the executive directive at the Michigan Press Association’s annual conference Friday in Grand Rapids. She says it expands the reach and effectiveness of the Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act to make state government more transparent.

“Transparency liaisons” will be designated within departments and agencies to facilitate FOIA requests. Extension periods will be limited. She is encouraging state officials to fulfill all requests before the deadline and prohibiting state officials from using electronic communications to conduct business during public meetings.

