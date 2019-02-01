Wyoming families get free lunch even though school closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - Many school districts are finishing the week with yet another snow day, and while a "snow week" may sound like fun, it has left many kids without meals. A number of families rely on school breakfasts and lunches.

The halls of Wyoming High School have been empty this week, but Friday, the cafeteria was buzzing. The district put together a free hot lunch Friday for the community.

Kids' Food Basket helps in a number of the Wyoming school buildings and are sending a sack-lunch home with students to go along with the breakfast program and lunch program. They say that no one was really prepared for a week-long snow emergency.

"We did not prepare for this. Nobody prepared for this," said Bridget Clark Whitney of Kids' Food Basket. "I don't think any of us were aware that we were going to have such a snow emergency or schools would be closed for an entire week. At Kids' Food Basket, we have literally emptied our entire warehouse. We've taken out all of our food inventory and we have distributed it to these nine sites around the community."

Whitney says that it would be helpful now for churches, businesses and other schools and other groups to hold food drives to help replenish their warehouse.

For more information on how to help, visit the Kids Food Basket website here.