Shoplifting suspect arrested after allegedly ditching gun, running

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 32-year-old man suspected of shoplifting is now in custody on a number of other charges after a police chase.

It all began around 2:09 p.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of Parkview Avenue. DPS officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at the D&W Fresh Market and tried to detain the suspect. But they say he discarded a gun, pulled away from them and then took off running out of the store.

Police then chased him to Logan Avenue, but lost sight of him until a search revealed he was inside a home in the 2200 block of Logan Avenue, in the Oakwood neighborhood. Officers were able to identify the suspect and called in the Kalamazoo Metropolitan Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T.).

A search warrant was then executed, and police went in and arrested the suspect. They say he’s from Kalamazoo, and was busted on charges of Retail Fraud, Resisting & Obstructing, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Home Invasion and Receiving & Concealing.

KDPS says the gun that was ditched by the suspect turned out to be a stolen firearm. Anyone with more information about the incident should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at (269)-337-8139, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

Kalamazoo Metro S.W.A.T was assisted by Kalamazoo Public Safety Operations Division officers and Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 officers in executing the search warrant.