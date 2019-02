× Amazon hits 200 billion in sales

SEATTLE, Wash– Amazon has officially broken its own record, making its first ever $200,000,000,000 sales in a year.

The big year was due in large part to a huge holiday sales season.

Amazon says its holiday quarter sales hit $72.4 billion, that’s up 20% from the same period a year earlier.

However, the company is also seeing slowed sales growth. Amazon forecast weaker than expected sales for the first quarter of 2019.