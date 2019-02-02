× Crews fight back to back fires in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Investigators are trying to figure out what started fires at two homes in West Michigan.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says the first happened at a house on South Cedar Ave just after noon on Friday.

The fire spread from the back porch to the rest of the house but was quickly put out. No injuries were reported.

While crews were cleaning up the scene, a second fire started at the back of a home on Margaret St.

Officials tell us they had to work around a downed power line until consumers energy got there to make repairs.

No injuries were reported there either. Both fires are still being investigated.