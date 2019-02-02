Dense Fog Advisory in effect Tonight

Emoni Bates & Scooby Johnson square off in battle of state’s top players

Posted 11:56 PM, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57PM, February 2, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 5th annual Redhawk Showcase brought us a lot of outstanding matchups, including one between two fantastic players as Benton Harbor's Carlos 'Scooby' Johnson as well as Ypsilanti Lincoln freshman, Emoni Bates. Johnson holds offers from Michigan and West Virginia while Bates holds two early offers from DePaul and Florida State. While both players scored 35 points each, Benton Harbor came away with the 86-83 win.

