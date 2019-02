× Escaped Calhoun County inmate apprehended

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An inmate worker who walked away from Calhoun County Correctional Facility this morning has been apprehended.

Edwin Lamarr Walker was assigned to a non-secure area of the facility at about 4:45 Saturday morning when walked out through an emergency exit. The kitchen manager reported his absence a short time later.

Walker had been serving a one year sentence for drug charges.

More details to come.