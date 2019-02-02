× Man escapes jail in Calhoun County

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — We’re just learning that prisoner has walked away for his work detail at the Calhoun County Correctional Center.

Edwin Lamarr Walker, who was serving a one year sentence related to drug charges, was assigned to a non-secure area of the facility and walked out of an emergency exit during his work shift in the jail’s kitchen.

Soon after, the kitchen manager noticed he was missing and notified security.

He is a black male, 6’3, and was last seen wearing a green jail uniform with a dark blue coat and silver reflectors.

If you see him call 911 immediately.