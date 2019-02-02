Grand Rapids Union falls to Romeo Weems & New Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- In the night cap of the 5th annual RedHawk Showcase, Grand Rapids Union hosted New Haven. While the RedHawks did hold Mr. Basketball candidate Romeo Weems to a fairly quiet night, Rocket guard Ronald Jeffrey III scored a game-high 37 points as Union falls, 74-59.
