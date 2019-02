× Harry Potter: The Goblet of Fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The fourth installment of the Harry Potter series is making its way to West Michigan this weekend.

“The Goblet of Fire” concert series is being present by the Grand Rapids Symphony at the DeVos Performance Hall.

The magical score will be played to the entire movie in high definition on a 40 foot screen.

The show begins at 2 p.m.

Better hurry fast because the show is almost sold out. tickets start at $51.00.