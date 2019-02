Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Hudsonville's last loss came on January 4th to Grandville, 54-49 the final. Since then, the Eagles have won six straight after Friday night's blowout win over the Bulldogs, 72-31 as they avenge the loss. With Rockford falling to West Ottawa, Hudsonville is now alone atop the OK Red standings at 6-1 and now 12-2 overall.