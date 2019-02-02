Lowes gives man $600.00 snow blower

Posted 2:07 AM, February 2, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A West Michigan man who had his snow blower stolen woke up a happy camper yesterday morning.

Home improvement giant, Lowe’s says after seeing this story on Fox-17, they  felt compelled to help Grand Rapid’s  Danny Newland out.

He is known in the community for helping clear the sidewalks for those who live around him.

His snowblower was stolen this week during the polar vortex and he still tried to help get neighbors cars out of snowbanks with only a shovel.

Yesterday, the company delivered a “craftsman 600 “valued at $600.00 to Newland, where he became emotional by the gesture saying:  ‘I appreciate that.’

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s