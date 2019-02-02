× Lowes gives man $600.00 snow blower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A West Michigan man who had his snow blower stolen woke up a happy camper yesterday morning.

Home improvement giant, Lowe’s says after seeing this story on Fox-17, they felt compelled to help Grand Rapid’s Danny Newland out.

He is known in the community for helping clear the sidewalks for those who live around him.

His snowblower was stolen this week during the polar vortex and he still tried to help get neighbors cars out of snowbanks with only a shovel.

Yesterday, the company delivered a “craftsman 600 “valued at $600.00 to Newland, where he became emotional by the gesture saying: ‘I appreciate that.’