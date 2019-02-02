Nash, Walker help Muskegon get by Grand Blanc

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Vernon Nash III and Jarvis Walker combined for 40 points in Muskegon's 56-53 win over Grand Blanc on Saturday afternoon in the RedHawk Showcase at Grand Rapids Union high school.

"I don't think we handled ourselves well down the stretch," Big Reds head coach Keith Guy said, "with the experience and guard play we have. We'll move forward and learn from it."

"Our coach always says share the ball because we have a lot of scorers on the team," Nash, who had a game-high 22 points, stated, "he says share the ball and everyone will be happy."