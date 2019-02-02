Emergency Food distribution sites, times set in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A nonprofit agency in Ottawa County has announced the dates and sites where USDA commodities will be distributed this month by the Emergency Food Assistance Program.

The Ottawa County Community Action Agency says in a news release the food will be distributed only during the designated times, and families may only receive the EFAP commodities at one site per distribution.

The commodities include: applesauce, black beans canned, dry split peas, frozen blueberries, shredded cheese, cranberry juice concentrate, fig pieces, mixed fruit canned, macaroni elbows, peanuts, canned pork, frozen pork chops, dehydrated potato flakes, canned potatoes, raisins, rice, tomato juice, tomato sauce and walnut pieces.

THURSDAY 2/21/19: Hudsonville Congregational U.C.C.*, 4950 – 32nd Avenue, Hudsonville, MI. OPEN: 5:30 – 7:00 pm. *Dinner included at 5:30pm.

FRIDAY 2/22/19: Community Action House, 345 W. 14th Street, Holland, MI. OPEN: 2:00 to 4:00 pm

FRIDAY 2/22/19: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton St, Grand Haven, MI. OPEN: 10:00am-12:00 Noon

FRIDAY 2/22/19: Church of the Saviour, 180 N. 68th Ave., Coopersville, MI. OPEN: 10:00am-12 Noon

Income, residency and family size are self-declared. To receive commodities, households regardless of age, should either be in need of emergency food, receive an income-based food program (such as CSFP, WIC, FIP (cash assistance), SNAP (Bridge card), or should not exceed 200% of the poverty level as listed below.

Income guidelines effective May 8, 2018 announced by the State of Michigan, Department of Education, in accordance with Health & Human Services, are as follows:

Household size Income

1 $24,280

2 $32,920

3 $41,560

4 $50,200

5 $58,840

6 $67,480

To determine the maximum income with more than eight members in the household, add $8,640

for each additional member.