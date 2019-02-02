Punxsutawney Phil says winter is over!

Posted 7:45 AM, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46AM, February 2, 2019

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA — Punxsutawney Phil has emerged from his hole and has made his yearly prediction.

According to Phil, Winter is over! The announcement came at the official ceremony at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.

As the legend goes, if the groundhog sees his shadow when it emerges from its burrow, we’ll have six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see its shadow, spring will arrive soon.

No matter what Phil predicts, spring officially arrives in less than seven weeks.

Though Punxsutawney Phil is the most well-known, other states celebrate with their own groundhogs too.

