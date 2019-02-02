× Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery in Atlanta

(CNN) — Rapper Bow Wow has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery charges, Atlanta police said Saturday.

The rapper, whose given name is Shad Moss, was arrested early Saturday following a fight with a woman in Midtown Atlanta, said Officer Jarius Daugherty.

When officers responded to the call, the woman told them Moss had assaulted her but the rapper said the woman had assaulted him, police said.

“Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” Daugherty said in a statement.

Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Moss was being held in jail on $8,000 signature bond, jail records show.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said he should be able to process out of the facility later Saturday.

CNN has reached out to Bow Wow’s representatives for comment.

The “Shortie Like Mine” and “Take Ya Home” star, formerly known as Lil’ Bow Wow, jumped to fame when fellow rapper Snoop Dogg made him his protégé.

He has also appeared on TV shows including “CSI: Cyber” and “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”