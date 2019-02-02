Ronny Jackson appointed Trump’s chief medical advisor amid Pentagon investigation

February 2, 2019

(CNN) — The White House announced today that the President’s former physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, will serve as assistant to the President and chief medical advisor.

The appointment comes less than a year after Jackson withdrew from consideration as Trump’s nominee for secretary of Veterans Affairs over allegations that he was “abusive” toward colleagues, loosely handled prescription pain medications and was periodically intoxicated.

Jackson has denied all of the allegations leveled against him, calling them “completely false and fabricated.”

He remains under Pentagon investigation over allegations of improper behavior.

