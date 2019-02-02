South Christian defeats GR Christian, alone atop the OK Gold

Posted 12:10 AM, February 2, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian and Grand Rapids Christian met on Friday night with the winner claiming sole possession of the OK Gold at this point of the season. The Sailors would come away with the 56-50 win on the road as the Eagles have now dropped two straight games to fall to 5-2 in conference. The Sailors are now 6-1 in the OK Gold and 10-3 overall.

