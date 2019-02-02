Unemployment up after shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House on January 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. A partial shutdown of the federal government has gone on for 17 days following the president's demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall while Democrats have refused. (Photo by Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images)
Washington — The government shutdown bogged up Washington and most of america until its end last week.
However, that didn’t stop US employers, who forged ahead anyway.
The US labor department says the economy added more than 300,000 jobs in January. That’s the 100th straight month of job gains in the u-s.and analysts are calling last month’s rise surprisingly strong.
The US unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month to 4%. Officials say the partial government shutdown contributed to the unemployment uptick, but noted there were, quote “no discernible impacts” on hiring and wages.