Unemployment up after shutdown

Washington — The government shutdown bogged up Washington and most of america until its end last week.

However, that didn’t stop US employers, who forged ahead anyway.

The US labor department says the economy added more than 300,000 jobs in January. That’s the 100th straight month of job gains in the u-s.and analysts are calling last month’s rise surprisingly strong.

The US unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month to 4%. Officials say the partial government shutdown contributed to the unemployment uptick, but noted there were, quote “no discernible impacts” on hiring and wages.