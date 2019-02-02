Visibility near zero possible tonight due to dense fog

WEST MICHIGAN — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids from 7 p.m. tonight to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Dense fog will quickly develop after dark, reducing visibility in many spots to a quarter of a mile or less. Visibilities near zero miles at times are more than possible tonight.

With the snow pack melting due to temperatures above freezing stretching into Monday, the Dense Fog Advisory could be extended further.

If driving tonight or Sunday, reduce speeds if you encounter low visibility, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. You will likely need extra time to get to your destination.