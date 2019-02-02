Dense Fog Advisory in effect Tonight

Visibility near zero possible tonight due to dense fog

Posted 4:26 PM, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, February 2, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids from 7 p.m. tonight to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Dense fog will quickly develop after dark, reducing visibility in many spots to a quarter of a mile or less. Visibilities near zero miles at times are more than possible tonight.

With the snow pack melting due to temperatures above freezing stretching into Monday, the Dense Fog Advisory could be extended further.

If driving tonight or Sunday, reduce speeds if you encounter low visibility, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. You will likely need extra time to get to your destination.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s