Warmer temperatures and rain heading into West Michigan   

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a foggy start to your Saturday leading to a mostly cloudy sky for the latter half of the day. Temperatures will warm throughout the day with breezy conditions as winds are out of the west southwest. We will also see some light rain drizzle develop in the late afternoon and early evening that will continue into the overnight hours.

Saturday night the cloud cover will remain and drizzle will continue as well as dense fog developing heading into Sunday morning. Temperatures aren’t moving all that much staying in the mid to upper 30s overnight.

Rain showers will be around all weekend gaining intensity heading into Monday. Saturday features a light drizzle and Sunday we will have the chance to see some moderate scattered rain showers. Monday a cold front coming through will bring heavier rain showers more widespread throughout West Michigan.

Buckle up! As temperatures warm through the weekend we will work above average before we drop back to more seasonable air with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will work back to some rain and snow mix chances and eventually snow chances.