West Ottawa uses impressive defense to defeat Rockford, 45-42

Posted 12:00 AM, February 2, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- With Hudsonville's win over Grandville on Friday night, Rockford needed a win over West Ottawa on Friday night to keep pace at the top of the OK Red. However, it was West Ottawa coming away with the 45-42 win as they improve to 4-8 overall. The Rams fall to 4-2 in conference play and 9-4 overall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s