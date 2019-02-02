West Ottawa uses impressive defense to defeat Rockford, 45-42

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- With Hudsonville's win over Grandville on Friday night, Rockford needed a win over West Ottawa on Friday night to keep pace at the top of the OK Red. However, it was West Ottawa coming away with the 45-42 win as they improve to 4-8 overall. The Rams fall to 4-2 in conference play and 9-4 overall.