8-year-old girl has her heart set on charity, despite fighting illness

NUNICA, Mich.– For most kids, their birthday means a party with presents but for one little girl in Nunica, she sees her birthday as an opportunity to give to others while she fights her own battles.

Though she’s still in elementary school, 8-year-old Josslyn Siddall is doing a world of good.

“I’m very proud of her,” her mother Shari tells FOX 17. “I can’t wait to see what life has to bring her. I really can’t.”

For her eighth birthday, Josslyn decided to raise money to buy stuffed animals to donate to local police. She hopes they can hand them out to children during domestic disturbance calls.

“So kids aren’t scared of police when they’re out on calls,” Shari says.

Josslyn hosted a soup cook off at the Crockery Creek Saloon and raised over $1,000 for the cause. Josslyn recently purchased the stuffed animals and will soon be distributing them to police departments.

Shari says she’s blown away by her daughter’s big heart as she is already planning her next good deed. Josslyn wants to send supplies to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, a place that is far too familiar to Josslyn.

“She has some sort of connective tissue disorder. Not really sure what that is looking like quite yet but she has scoliosis. She wears a back brace. She was also diagnosed with central sleep apnea when she was 3 years old,” Shari says. “So I don’t know if that’s why she has the time to come up with these wonderful ideas but she does.”

All her time at the hospital keeps Josslyn inspired to find ways to make their time undergoing medical care a little bit easier. She’s already raised over $1,000 for the hospital’s Child Life program. Now, she wants to donate fleece blankets and chapstick, which she says helps with the bad smell that kids often experience when they get anesthesia.

“Yeah because sometimes it smells like penguin poo,” Josslyn says.

Shari says her daughter is an inspiration.

“We just take every day as we can and move forward and she does all of these wonderful things and i think it gives her a different perspective than a lot of kids, having to go through all of the things she does,” Shari says.

Helping the children’s hospital is part of a long list of charitable projects Josslyn has set her mind to.

“She just mentioned to me today that she wants to do something for the Red Cross, so whatever it is she comes up with we try to help her do,” Shari says. “It’s in her heart. It’s part of her and I can’t say no.”

Josslyn has raised money for a teen homeless shelter in Cadillac and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She’s also volunteered for the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.