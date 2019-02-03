Dense Fog Advisory in effect Tonight

Emergency response vehicles featured at the Michigan International Auto Show

Posted 2:12 PM, February 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, February 3, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Michigan International Auto Show features exclusive looks at new models of commercial, personal, and this year, emergency vehicles.

Emergency vehicles are often one of the more over-looked recipients of some of the most important new technologies. Improvements increase response time, give responders the best equipment, and help them more efficiently save lives.

Visitors to the Michigan International Auto Show could look inside the fire trucks and see what it's like for firefighters. Todd, from manufacturer HME Ahrens-Fox says they brought these vehicles this weekend to "... show appreciation for the first responder community."

The Gilmore Car Museum shared emergency vehicles from their collection including fire trucks from the 1920's, and a 1957 Ford Custom 300 State of Michigan Patrol Car.

Manufacturers from the Grand Rapids area use the Michigan International Auto Show to display their latest improvements in safety and comfort, as well as concept vehicles and tech for anyone who loves seeing the cutting edge of technology.

 

