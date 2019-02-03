× Boil Water Advisory: Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Kalamazoo after a water main break.

The affected areas include: Alamo Ave, Vale View Ave, Rock Ledge CT, Brownell ST, Warren Pl, North Prairie Ave, Blakslee St, and Denner ST.

The water main has since been fixed with no tests confirming any bacteria present.

City officials say, the break lead to a temporary loss of pressure and that the advisory will last until February, 5th.

Until then, people living in the affected areas are asked to use bottled water for drinking or boil their tap water for 2 minutes prior to drinking.