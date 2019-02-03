Dense Fog Advisory in effect Tonight

Boy held after apparent school shooting joke involving Siri

Posted 11:27 AM, February 3, 2019, by

File photo

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy is charged with intimidation after he told Apple’s digital assistant Siri that he planned a school shooting and posted an iPhone screenshot of the response on social media as an apparent joke.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the middle school student was being held at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center. Investigators don’t believe the boy posed a threat or had access to weapons.

Valparaiso police say the boy allegedly told Siri “I am going to shoot up a school,” and the digital assistant created a list of several Valparaiso schools near where he was visiting family.

He allegedly posted the screenshot Thursday. It was reported to police in nearby Chesterton by the boy’s social media contacts. Police say he didn’t specifically threaten any person or school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s