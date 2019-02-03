Calvin wins historic 200th meeting against Hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- It was the 200th meeting in the series between Hope and Calvin at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland. It was close throughout but the Calvin bench outscored Hope's 27-3 to help the Knights complete the regular season sweep of the Dutch, while improving to 5-4 in MIAA play.

"I look at it more as a bigger picture of how it's great to be apart of this rivalry," Calvin head coach Kevin Vande Streek said after the win, "it's really cool for the schools and everyone in the history of the rivalry that has been apart of it for 200 games."

"It was a big game," Calvin forward Austin Bykerk said, "to get a win in the middle of conference standings, it's going to help us going forward with the rest of our season."