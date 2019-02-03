Dense Fog Advisory in effect Tonight

Cedric Marks leads Texas police on 9-hour man hunt before capture

Posted 8:45 PM, February 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53PM, February 3, 2019

CONROE, Tex. — Cedric Marks has been caught after escaping police custody. He was arrested in Grand Rapids in connection with the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend and another individual, whose bodies were later found in Oklahoma.

Marks was in police custody on his way from Grand Rapids when the transport stopped at a McDonald’s south of Houston, TX, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The MMA fighter escaped and fled on foot, leading police on a 9-hour man hunt. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside after the police deemed him “extremely dangerous”.

The Conroe Police Department, credited with finding Marks, acknowledged 16 additional law-enforcement agencies via Facebook with assisting with the search, including ATF, US Customs and Border Patrol, the Texas Rangers, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 Unit.

Marks was reportedly found hiding in a trash can within a 10 mile radius from where he escaped, and surrendered without a fight.

 

