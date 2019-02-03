× Clearing catch basins to prevent flooded roads

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.

The City of Grand Rapids is asking people to clear the catch basins on their street, so all the melting snow doesn’t end up flooding the roads.

Here’s how to find one near your house.

David Farr found his catch basin in his west-side neighborhood the old fashioned way…by digging around until he hit the drain. He had the help of a neighbor to clear it.

“We just didn’t want the water to back up, because if you look, if you look over there—you see puddles—so me and my neighbors, we got straight with the program,”

It’s clear how quickly clearing the drain works…just one block over, where the catch basin was blocked…the road was flooded.

“What’s it going to do for the neighborhood? It’s going to keep the water—look at the roads. No water! I just don’t want people to get hurt tomorrow,” David Farr said.

David says it’s a small good deed, but for him, it’s just the neighborly thing to do. He worries about the kids walking to school tomorrow, and the drivers on his street. So, for him, taking the hour or so to make sure the road in front of his house doesn’t flood is totally worth it.

“Once it freezes again…lord knows. It’s Michigan. If it was 20 degrees again, how fast would all this be ice?” Farr said.