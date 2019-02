× East Kentwood uses quick offense to defeat Country Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — East Kentwood looked to get out and run on Saturday afternoon against Detroit Country Day in the RedHawk Showcase. Falcon junior Jamoni Jones once again led the way with 30 points, after dropping 25 in a win over Caledonia on Friday night. East Kentwood would go on to defeat Country Day, 79-71 to improve to 8-5 overall.