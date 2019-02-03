Haveman’s buzzer-beating prayer answered as GR Christian defeats Kalamazoo Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After finishing regulation tied at 52-52, it would take overtime to decide the matchup between Grand Rapids Christian and Kalamazoo Central in the RedHawk Showcase. After a late miss from Central in the final seconds, Eagles sophomore Kobe Bufkin tossed it ahead to guard Marcus Haveman who heaved a near half-court prayer at the buzzer and got it to go. Haveman finished with 12 points while Bufkin had a team-high 15 as Christian gets the 57-54 win.

"It was awesome," Haveman smiled, "I kind of just threw it up there hoping it would go in and I got the roll, it didn't feel great coming out of my hand but I'm glad it went in."

"I wanted everyone on the glass," Christian head coach, Eric Taylor said. "I said 'if they score we have to get it out' and Marcus got it out and tossed up a shot and it went in, sometimes you need the basketball gods on your side."

The win comes after two recent losses in the OK Gold to Wayland and South Christian.

"We've had a couple of close losses the past few games so this feels amazing," Haveman added.