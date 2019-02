× Jet’s landing gear fails at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Grand Rapids, Mich. – An express flight from Grand Rapids to Houston experienced a faulty take off Saturday night.

ExpressJet Airlines confirmed the landing-gear of flight 4077 collapsed while being pushed back from the gate by ground support equipment prior to take off.

We’re told 47┬ácustomers and three crew members safely deplaned through the main cabin door. Everyone onboard was directed to another aircraft before continuing their travel plans.

No injuries were reported.