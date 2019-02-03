× Jet’s landing gear fails at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Grand Rapids, Mich. – An express flight from Grand Rapids to Houston experienced a faulty take off Saturday night.

ExpressJet Airlines confirmed the landing-gear of flight 4077 collapsed while being pushed back from the gate by ground support equipment prior to take off.

We’re told 47 customers and three crew members safely deplaned through the main cabin door. Everyone onboard was directed to another aircraft before continuing their travel plans.

No injuries were reported.