Dense Fog Advisory in effect Tonight

Jet’s landing gear fails at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Posted 9:26 AM, February 3, 2019, by

Gerald R. Ford Airport

Grand Rapids, Mich. – An express flight from Grand Rapids to Houston experienced a faulty take off Saturday night.

ExpressJet Airlines confirmed the landing-gear of flight 4077 collapsed while being pushed back from the gate by ground support equipment prior to take off.

We’re told 47 customers and three crew members safely deplaned through the main cabin door. Everyone onboard was directed to another aircraft before continuing their travel plans.

No injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s