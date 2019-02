Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- A new My Community Dental Center is set to open its doors in Walker this week.

Officials say the facility will provide will provide quality care to kids and adults enrolled in a variety of healthcare plans including Medicaid or private dental insurance.

It's located at 890 3 Mile Road NW, Suite 4 in Walker.

It opens Monday, February 4.

