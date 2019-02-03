Rainfall to move in at the start of the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a foggy start to your Sunday as we stay with a hazy and cloudy feel for the day. Light to moderate rain showers will be hit or miss with plenty of dry time for many across West Michigan. Temperatures are very mild and well above average as we stay in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

Monday morning, we could see dense fog develop at the start of the day with all the added moisture in the atmosphere along with a melting snow pack. More widespread rain will be seen with some heavy showers at times. Even a rumble of thunder or two are not out of the question for Monday afternoon. We expect to see about a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall once this system moves out of our area Monday night.

Buckle up! As temperatures warmed through the weekend we will work above average before we drop back to more seasonable air with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will work back to some rain and snow mix chances and eventually snow chances.