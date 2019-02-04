Black History Month Feature: Sarah Brooks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- For this Black History Month FOX17 is featuring some of West Michigan's African American leaders and legends. This week we spoke with 92 year old Sarah Brooks, a woman with many medals under her belt, and comes from a line of firsts, with her brother named the first black stock car driver to make the hall of fame.

Brooks has years of serving veterans in this community and tells us she has no plans of stopping any time soon. Sarah has worked more than 35 thousand hours and community service at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and you can still catch her there if you want to stop by and say hi!

