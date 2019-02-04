Broken pipe closes Ionia Middle School

Posted 2:19 PM, February 4, 2019

IONIA, Mich. – The Ionia School District was closed Monday because a major pipe broke, flooding the boiler room.

The cold water line broke early Monday morning in the Ionia Middle School. Superintendent Devin Wilson says they closed the district because they would all have to make up the day if the district’s total attendance dropped below 75%, which would have been likely.

The flooding took place in the room where two boilers heat the building.  Wilson says that a two-inch water pipe froze and burst sometime late Saturday or early Sunday morning. Over 37,000 gallons of water flooded the boiler room up to about five feet.

The water has been pumped out and water and electrical services were turned off. Crews are still assessing the damages, but the schools will be closed on Tuesday.

