Enjoy a night out without the kids at GRCM’s Grown-Up Play Date

Posted 11:29 AM, February 4, 2019, by

Even big kids like Todd need a night to go out and play, and the Grand Rapids Children's Museum is giving many adults that opportunity at the 5th annual Grown-Up Play Date.

The theme for this year's party is "Clue: Murder Mystery Party." Event-goers can enjoy a fun-filled night with Clue Characters like Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, as well as all the exhibits in the museum.

Other activities include caricatures, open paint, supermarket sweep, games, appetizers, and drinks.

The 5th annual Grown-Up Play Date will take place February 8 from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at grcm.org/events.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s