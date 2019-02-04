Enjoy a night out without the kids at GRCM’s Grown-Up Play Date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even big kids like Todd need a night to go out and play, and the Grand Rapids Children's Museum is giving many adults that opportunity at the 5th annual Grown-Up Play Date.

The theme for this year's party is "Clue: Murder Mystery Party." Event-goers can enjoy a fun-filled night with Clue Characters like Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, as well as all the exhibits in the museum.

Other activities include caricatures, open paint, supermarket sweep, games, appetizers, and drinks.

The 5th annual Grown-Up Play Date will take place February 8 from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at grcm.org/events.