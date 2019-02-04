Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Fire captain to receive liver transplant from co-worker

Posted 4:17 PM, February 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, February 4, 2019

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fire captain in Comstock Township is fighting the biggest battle of his life and he’s getting help from one of his lieutenants.

Captain Dale Beauchamp was diagnosed two years ago with liver disease. He did not have liver problems in his family history and he was never a heavy drinker. Last November, doctors recommended that he get a liver transplant from a live donor, and quick.

The family started searching for a donor and with Lt. Doug McLiechey discovered he was the same blood type as Beauchamp, he said “sign me up.”  The transplant involves a part of the live.

“Anybody on the department would have,” explains McLiechey. “We’re very close. Most firemen are. But this department, we’re pretty close with each other, so it wasn’t really a question.”

Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday at the University of Michigan.

If you’d like to help with expenses that are not covered by insurance, you can contribute to Comstock Fire and Rescue here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s