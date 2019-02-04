Fire captain to receive liver transplant from co-worker

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fire captain in Comstock Township is fighting the biggest battle of his life and he’s getting help from one of his lieutenants.

Captain Dale Beauchamp was diagnosed two years ago with liver disease. He did not have liver problems in his family history and he was never a heavy drinker. Last November, doctors recommended that he get a liver transplant from a live donor, and quick.

The family started searching for a donor and with Lt. Doug McLiechey discovered he was the same blood type as Beauchamp, he said “sign me up.” The transplant involves a part of the live.

“Anybody on the department would have,” explains McLiechey. “We’re very close. Most firemen are. But this department, we’re pretty close with each other, so it wasn’t really a question.”

Surgery is scheduled for Wednesday at the University of Michigan.

If you’d like to help with expenses that are not covered by insurance, you can contribute to Comstock Fire and Rescue here.