Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPERSVILLE, Mich -- After ten days off because of the weather, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys basketball team finally got to play a game again, and the Cougars beat Coopersville 74-43 Monday night.

Devon Boyd scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter and freshman Genesis Kemp added 17 points.

Catholic Central (6-0, 12-2) will take on West Catholic Tuesday and Allendale on Friday.