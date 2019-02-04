Hawthorne Collection Boutique continues to expand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hawthorne Boutique started out as a small local business started up by two Michigan women with a love for fashion. Now Hawthorne Boutique has multiple locations and some awesome projects in the works.

Owners Leslie and Stacy share how their business is doing and what's in store for the future.

Hawthorne Collection Boutique currently has two locations:

6450 28th Avenue C, Hudsonville

5751 Byron Center Avenue Southwest, Wyoming

Location in the works in Holland

For more information and to see what they have in store, visit hawthornecollection.com.